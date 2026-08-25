Ashish Sood urges no panic as DoE directs Delhi schools to enforce masking, hygiene measures, amid swine flu cases

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Minister Ashish Sood said: "There is no need to panic. There is no such emergency situation in the country or in Delhi. However, precaution is always better than cure. The advisory urges special attention for young children and school students regarding social distancing, handwashing, school hygiene, classroom hygiene and personal hygiene. Such seasonal illnesses occur during this time of year, so there is a need to remain aware and vigilant. These instructions have been shared in the advisory."