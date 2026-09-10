Ashish Sood inducts retired IAS officer SCL Das as new DERC Chairman in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS): Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy to retired IAS officer S.C.L. Das as Chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) at his office.
On the occasion, Sood congratulated Das on assuming the new responsibility and expressed hope that his extensive administrative experience would greatly benefit the power sector in Delhi.
He said that the Delhi government accords the highest priority to transparency, accountability and protection of consumer interests in the power sector.
Das’s extensive experience and administrative expertise are expected to further strengthen and enhance the effectiveness of the functioning of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), said Sood.
The DERC plays an important role in regulating the electricity sector in Delhi, safeguarding the interests of consumers and overseeing key matters related to electricity distribution.
Earlier, Sood announced that the Rekha Gupta government has decided that rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW will be installed at zero upfront cost for domestic consumers with average consumption of up to 400 units in FY 2025-26.
Introducing the second amendment to the Delhi Solar Energy Policy to take solar power to households across the city, the government has decided that consumers will not have to pay any amount for the installation.
Along with the Rs 78,000 subsidy provided by the Central government, the Delhi government will also provide a capital subsidy of Rs 78,000. In addition, the Delhi government will, through additional top-up, cover the difference between the subsidy and the tendered cost of the solar plant, said an official.
Importantly, consumers using up to 200 units of electricity will not only continue to receive the benefit of the subsidy after installing the solar system, but also earn an energy-saving incentive against the electricity they save, he said.
The Chief Minister had said at the launch of the scheme that while further strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ in Delhi, the government has put in place a system that will make installing solar systems easier for ordinary households and involve little to no financial burden.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.