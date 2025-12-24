Ashes: England name playing XI for Boxing Day Test; Archer ruled out, Pope misses out

Melbourne : The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia on Wednesday. The fourth match of the five-match series will be the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26. The Ben Stokes-led England have made two changes to the previous playing XI that played in the third Test in Adelaide.



Right-arm fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes series with a left side strain, and Ollie Pope misses out. In place of Ollie Pope, Jacob Bethell has been included in the playing XI for the fourth Test, and he will bat at number three. Seamer Gus Atkinson has also returned, missing the third Test. Atkinson replaced injured Archer in the playing XI.

