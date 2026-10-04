Mounting pressure for first woman UN chief as gender equality fight faces global backlash

According to the UN agency's recent "gender snapshot," at the current rate of progress it will take 171 years to achieve gender equality, a UN goal initially set for 2015 and then moved to 2030. Other findings are also grim: Nearly one in three women globally have experienced sexual violence. Nearly one in five girls is married before age 18. And at the pace of the last five years, gender parity in parliament won't be reached until 2089.