Odisha: As UG admissions still on, late joiners to get extra classes

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the academic session for UG colleges started early this year, the admissions are far from over. Although the first semester exams are scheduled for January next year, nearly 80,000 seats are vacant for which spot admissions are currently underway.

This year for the first time, the Higher Education department decided to begin the UG admission cycle in April, much before the Plus II results were announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The idea was to complete the long admission process on time and begin the academic session early.