As TN observes Disability Day, India’s only free spinal rehab centre faces closure

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Soulfree Inspire Centre, India’s only integrated spinal rehabilitation centre that offers treatment free of cost, functioning at the old government hospital building in Tiruvannamalai, is facing closure as its three-year lease agreement, between the centre and the state government, expired on Wednesday, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Without a valid lease agreement, the centre would lose support from donors.

Additionally, a communication sent by Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital and Medical College former dean G Hariharan to the director of Medical Education, accessed by TNIE, said a proposal is in the pipeline to demolish the centre for constructing a multi-speciality hospital in its place.