As schools reopen, Telangana launches breakfast-milk scheme for students up to class 12

The day-wise menu under the scheme comprises: Dosa-Chutney, Chapati-Curry and milk on Monday; Millet Idli-Sambar and Ragi malt on Tuesday; Poori-Aloo Kurma and milk on Wednesday; Millet Idli-Sambar and Ragi malt on Thursday; Millet Upma/Pongal-Chutney and milk on Friday; and Bonda-Chutney and Ragi malt on Saturday, the release said.