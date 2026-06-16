As schools reopen, Telangana launches breakfast-milk scheme for students up to class 12

Hyderabad: As schools reopened on Monday after the summer vacation, the Telangana government launched a breakfast and milk scheme for students of state-run institutions up to the 12th standard.
State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, in charge of Hyderabad, who launched the scheme at the High School in the Lok Bhavan premises, said the programme benefits 29 lakh students.
It is aimed at improving the enrolment and nutritional status of students in government schools, a press release quoted him as saying.
The breakfast and milk scheme covers students from Pre-Primary to 12th standard, he said.
The government would spend about Rs 720 crore annually on the scheme, including Rs 540 crore for breakfast and Rs 180 crore for milk supply.
The day-wise menu under the scheme comprises: Dosa-Chutney, Chapati-Curry and milk on Monday; Millet Idli-Sambar and Ragi malt on Tuesday; Poori-Aloo Kurma and milk on Wednesday; Millet Idli-Sambar and Ragi malt on Thursday; Millet Upma/Pongal-Chutney and milk on Friday; and Bonda-Chutney and Ragi malt on Saturday, the release said.
In the Hyderabad district, 93,501 students are studying in 672 government schools.
In the first phase, the scheme will be implemented in 45 schools in the district, benefiting 12,437 students, it said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.