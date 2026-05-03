As heatwave grips Kerala, carbon-neutral home in Kozhikode turns heads

But beyond numbers, it is the lived experience that is now capturing public imagination.

“We never expected this kind of response,” said Parambath.

“With the heat becoming increasingly unbearable, people are looking for homes that are not just eco-friendly but genuinely comfortable. ‘Meda’ proves that sustainable living is no longer optional, it’s becoming essential.”

In recent weeks, the house has seen a steady stream of visitors — architects, environmentalists, and ordinary families — keen to understand how such a model can be adapted. Phone calls and enquiries have surged, reflecting a broader shift in public thinking as climate pressures intensify.

Equally striking is the home’s near-total self-sufficiency. Solar panels power daily needs, with surplus electricity fed back into the grid. A rainwater harvesting system transforms the compound into a “water bank”, ensuring year-round availability and eliminating dependence on public supply. Organic waste is processed through a biogas unit that fuels cooking, while dry leaves and biomass are composted to enrich the soil.