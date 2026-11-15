As Greenland's climate changes, a new project preserves memories of a fading past

"When we were kids, and we walked up there with our family or hunting for some of the birds, we saw huge icebergs," he said as he drove through Ilulissat on Greenland's western coast, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of the Arctic Circle. "And nowadays, when we look at the scenery â€¦ we can see some of the icebergs (but) not that tall or big as it used to be."