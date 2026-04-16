Arundhati Roy rejects “successful writer” label

Very often, when writer Arundhati Roy speaks about life, it doesn’t feel overly confessional or distant. It sits somewhere in between, where memories are revisited with utmost care and honesty. That tone carries over into her writing as well, as she moves easily between the personal and the political without forcing neat conclusions. And her latest book, Mother Mary Comes to Me, follows that same rhythm.

Shaped by a childhood that was at once extraordinary and unstable, anchored by Mary Roy, her mother, who was both her force of liberation and contradiction, who she calls ‘both storm and shelter’, is at the heart of the book. “My mother taught me to be free and then raged against my freedom. She taught me to write and then resented the writer I became. It was up to me to accept the gifts and refuse the rage,” she says, during a recent book discussion held at St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School on Museum Road.

In her memoir, Roy does not attempt to reconcile these contradictions. Instead, she chooses what to carry forward. She replaces the bitterness with a kind of clarity that directly feeds into her writing. “I actually don’t have that bitterness. I left home at 16, and that distance shaped who I became. I told myself to write what I couldn’t forget. That became the book,” she says.

Even within this landscape of violence and contradiction, humour persists in her writing, as one can see. Whether recounting her mother’s unconventional parenting methods or absurdly tender memories – like being sent to fetch bras across continents, Roy returns repeatedly to laughter as a form of survival in her book. “There is nothing worth fighting for if there’s nothing to laugh at. Learning to laugh is a militant act,” she notes, as laughter or humour becomes a way of refusing despair, of maintaining agency in the face of it.