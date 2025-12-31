Arunachal villagers back pre-feasibility studies for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Itanagar: In a significant step towards strengthening national water and energy security, villagers of Komkar in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday extended overwhelming support for the pre-feasibility studies of the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project (USMP), a mega hydropower initiative with a proposed generation capacity of 11,000 MW, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the people of Komkar village in Upper Siang district on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Arunachal Pradesh, expressing their unequivocal support for the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the SUMP.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose project was declared to be of national importance by the government of India in 2008. The official said that the MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu (virtually), Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Ojing Tasing, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and senior government officials.