Arunachal University of Studies to set up Bhagwan Parshuram Chair

Itanagar: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai has proposed to set up a Bhagwan Parshuram Chair to take up research and document 56 places across the country associated with the Hindu deity, an official statement said on Monday.
A statement from AUS said the proposal was discussed during a visit to the university by a 50-member delegation led by former Uttar Pradesh minister and Rashtriya Parshuram Parishad national president Pandit Sunil Bharala and BJP national organiser Nagendra Nath Tripathi.
The proposed chair will focus on identifying and documenting the historical, spiritual, cultural and religious significance of the 56 sites associated with Bhagwan Parshuram across the country, it said.
The discussions were held in the presence of AUS chairman Ashwani Lochan, managing director Vishva Lochan and vice-chancellor Prof Ajeya Jha.
The university authorities welcomed the proposal and assured the delegation of institutional support for establishing and operating the chair.
The initiative aims to promote academic research on the legacy of Bhagwan Parshuram and associated pilgrimage sites through research projects, publications, seminars and academic collaborations.
The visiting delegation appreciated the university's infrastructure and academic environment, and its initiatives in education, research, and preservation of India's cultural heritage.
After the visit, the delegation proceeded to Parshuram Kund in Lohit district to offer prayers at the revered pilgrimage site.
The AUS remains committed to promoting India's cultural and spiritual heritage through education and research, the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.