Arunachal undergoing major transformation in education sector: CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that the state is undergoing a major transformation in the education sector in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is to be fully implemented across all levels of education by 2030.

Inaugurating the 3rd edition of the Arunachal Pradesh University Festival (APUFEST) 2026 at Pasighat in East Siang district, Khandu said significant reforms have already been undertaken to improve the education quality, including the rationalisation and closure of unviable schools, noting that around 700 schools have been shut down to address issues of poor planning and quality.

He reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh University, the state's first state-owned varsity, remains a top priority for the Arunachal Pradesh government and assured the people of sustained support for its infrastructure expansion, academic growth, and institutional strengthening, an official statement said.