Two Arunachal Pradesh students to attend Republic Day function as special guests

Itanagar: Two students from Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to attend the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests, an official report said.

The beneficiaries are 10-year-old Nipul Modi and 13-year-old Samir Tati, it said.

The two were formerly engaged in begging. Modi is currently studying in class II at government primary school, Nongtaw Shyam and Tati is studying in class VI at government upper primary school, Kaisu.