Arunachal students' body urges govt job agencies to enforce new recruitment norms

Itanagar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union has urged the state government's job agencies to strictly implement the new uniform eligibility criteria in all direct recruitments, including for examinations already in the pipeline.
Under the new norms, eligible candidates are required to possess a valid Permanent Residence Certificate of the state, an Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe certificate as an original inhabitant of the state, and working knowledge of an indigenous tribal language of the northeastern state.
In letters to the chairpersons of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), the student body's chief Meje Taku and general secretary Mato Bui sought immediate compliance with the government notification.
They asked the two recruiting bodies to ensure that the prescribed eligibility conditions are implemented without exception.
The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union said the APPSC should apply the new criteria to all future and pending recruitments for Group A, B and C posts, while the APSSB should incorporate the provisions in its upcoming and pending job notifications.
It also asked the APSSB to include the post-joining language test mechanism in its recruitment notifications and warned that any delay, dilution or selective implementation of the government order would face strong opposition from the student community.
The state government notified on Wednesday the introduction of uniform eligibility criteria for direct recruitment to posts and services under the state government and government-controlled bodies.
The decision was approved by the state Cabinet at its meeting on August 13.
The new provisions also require selected candidates to clear a language proficiency test. Until the test is incorporated into the competitive examination, it would be conducted after joining service and must be cleared within the three-year probation period.
Candidates failing to clear the language test within the stipulated period will have their annual increments and promotions withheld until they qualify the test, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.