Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government is making a serious efforts to establish two more medical colleges in the state to expand medical education opportunities and strengthen healthcare infrastructure, officials said on Tuesday.

The Northeastern state currently has only one medical college -- the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), located at Naharlagun town in Papum Pare district.

An official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the MBBS intake capacity at TRIHMS has doubled from the initial 50 seats to 100 over the past two years, marking an expansion of medical education facilities in the state.