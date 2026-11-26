Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak on Thursday urged the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, to channelise their energy into positive activities and contribute actively to nation-building, stressing that every individual must first strive to become a responsible citizen.
Addressing a Constitution Day programme organised by the state Legislative Assembly Secretariat here, Tagak said the Constitution should not remain confined to discussions, but its spirit and values must be reflected in the everyday lives of citizens.
He emphasised the importance of Fundamental Duties and Directive Principles of state policy, and called upon people to imbibe constitutional values and positivity in their conduct, an official statement said.
Stressing that becoming a good citizen was more important than aspiring to hold positions as officers, politicians or professionals, Tagak said everyone had a responsibility towards strengthening the democratic fabric of the country.
Earlier, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor highlighted the significance of Constitution Day.
He said the Assembly Secretariat had consistently made efforts to involve students and young people in the observance of important national occasions.
Nyigyor said various literary competitions were organised as part of the celebration to encourage students to learn about the Constitution and develop a better understanding of its ideals, values and principles.
Winners of the various literary competitions were also felicitated with prizes during the programme.
Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is observed across the country on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.
The day serves as a reminder of the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and the responsibilities of citizens in upholding them.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.