Arunachal Minister calls for skill development among librarians

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday called for strengthening the skills of librarians to meet the changing needs of readers, saying libraries were no longer limited to books and traditional services but had become important centres for digital access, community engagement and knowledge sharing.
Sona, the Libraries minister, made the remarks while attending the inaugural programme of a two-day capacity-building training programme for junior librarians at the State Central Library here.
The training programme is being held from September 23 to 24, with participation from junior librarians from different parts of the state.
"Libraries continue to evolve, and with this changing role, the responsibilities of librarians are also becoming more dynamic," Sona said, stressing the need for continuous learning and capacity building among library personnel.
Beyond managing books and collections, librarians are increasingly expected to support digital access, community engagement, knowledge services and modern library systems, he said.
The minister said the changing nature of libraries required librarians to upgrade their knowledge and skills so that they could effectively respond to the needs of the people, particularly in an increasingly digital environment.
He said the training programme had been designed to equip librarians with practical knowledge in several important areas, including library automation and digital resources, community engagement, service rules, personality development and mental well-being.
"These areas are important for librarians to function effectively in the changing library environment," Sona said, adding that professional development should remain a continuous process.
He also highlighted the importance of community engagement, saying that librarians had a role beyond maintaining books and records and could contribute significantly to creating stronger connections between libraries and the communities they serve.
Sona said modern library systems also required personnel who were comfortable with digital tools and new technologies.
"Libraries must keep pace with the changing times, and our librarians must also be prepared to work with modern systems and digital resources," he said.
The minister said the quality of library services depended significantly on the knowledge, commitment and motivation of the people managing them.
"Stronger libraries begin with skilled, motivated and future-ready librarians," he said, underlining the need to continue investing in human resources along with library infrastructure and facilities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.