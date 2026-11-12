Arunachal Guv urges youth to keep indigenous heritage alive

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday urged the youth to preserve indigenous languages, traditions and folk arts while embracing modern opportunities, saying cultural preservation was vital for building a developed India.
Inaugurating the five-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Tawang district, the governor said India's unity lay in respecting and celebrating its diversity.
He urged young people to learn their mother tongues, folk songs, dances, traditional crafts and indigenous knowledge from elders, and document these traditions through digital archives, films and social media, an official statement said.
He described the festival as a platform bringing together India's diverse communities, languages, traditions, music, dance and art forms.
"Cultural festivals are living expressions of a society's identity, history and collective wisdom," he said, adding that such events help preserve heritage for future generations, promote national integration through cultural exchange and boost tourism by creating opportunities for local artisans and performers.
Emphasising that cultural preservation was a collective responsibility, he said traditions must remain a living community practice.
Joint Secretary in the Union Culture Ministry Samar Nanda and North East Zone Cultural Centre Director Alobo Naga also addressed the gathering.
The inaugural programme featured performances by Tashi Drema Gyamo of Arunachal Pradesh and the KC Lights Choir of Meghalaya, besides a cultural presentation representing all eight northeastern states and six zonal cultural centres.
More than 500 artists, including folk and classical troupes, are participating in the five-day festival, which features art exhibitions, traditional cuisines, choir performances and live shows by renowned artistes.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.