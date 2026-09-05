Arunachal Governor urges teachers to promote innovation, ethical values among students

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday urged teachers to be "game changers" by promoting innovation, social responsibility and ethical values among students.
In his message on the eve of Teachers' Day, Parnaik said educational institutions should prepare young people to become assets to society, capable of being innovative, employable and enterprising, while creating opportunities and generating sustainable wealth through responsible use of the state's natural and human resources.
The governor extended his greetings to the teaching community and appreciated their dedication, wisdom and compassion in shaping not only the minds of students but also their character and values.
"Teaching is a noble profession carrying the responsibility of enlightening, inspiring and preparing young people for life. A teacher's words, example and encouragement can influence a student throughout their lifetime," he said.
Parnaik said teachers are the builders of individuals and the foundation of a progressive and responsible society.
The governor said Teachers' Day marks the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the former president whose life demonstrated the transformative power of education.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.