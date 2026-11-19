Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday urged students from remote border areas of the state to improve communication skills and broaden their understanding of the country through exposure to different cultures, people and institutions.
Interacting with students from Tawang district who participated in the National Integration Tour (NIT), the governor advised them to remain curious, ask questions and make the most of the learning opportunities provided by such visits.
He said experiences gained outside the classroom should complement formal education and help them develop a wider perspective of the country, an official statement said.
Emphasising the importance of preparing for future challenges, Parnaik encouraged students to nurture their talents, develop confidence and face difficulties with courage and determination.
He also urged them to return home with new ideas, positive values and a renewed commitment to contribute to society.
The governor suggested that future editions of the tour should include more interactive activities, cultural exchanges, sports and opportunities to interact with people from diverse backgrounds.
Such engagements, he said, would help young participants appreciate India's rich cultural diversity, respect different traditions and strengthen the spirit of national unity.
Commending the Indian Army for organising the initiative, Parnaik said the tour reflected its continued commitment to national integration, youth empowerment and strengthening civil-military fusion.
He appreciated the Army's efforts to provide students from remote border areas opportunities to explore different parts of the country and develop a broader national outlook.
The eight-day tour was organised under the aegis of Gajraj Corps (4 Corps) as part of its Sadbhavna Mission.
The contingent comprised five girls and two teachers from Government Higher Secondary School, Jang, in Tawang district, along with three other participants.
General Officer Commanding of 71 Infantry Division, Major General N S Sohal, flagged off the tour at Missamari in Assam's Sonitpur district on November 12.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.