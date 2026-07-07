Arunachal Governor reviews education sector, calls for stronger law college

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday reviewed the state's education scenario at a high-level meeting with Education Minister PD Sona and top officials at Lok Bhavan here.
According to a statement by Lok Bhavan, the meeting focused on strengthening higher education institutions, particularly the state's lone government law college, Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, at Jote.
The governor emphasised the urgent need for measures to address existing challenges and elevate academic, administrative, and infrastructure standards to meet the aspirations of students and faculty members.
As the only government law college in the state, the institution carries a special responsibility and must evolve into a model centre of legal education, the governor said.
The education minister assured the governor that corrective measures are already being initiated by the department to streamline the functioning of the college.
The governor also expressed concern over issues related to the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) and underscored the need for sustained efforts to strengthen the premier technical institute.
He further advised the education department to explore setting up Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centres in the state to provide greater convenience and equal opportunities to students from the state.
The governor appreciated the department's reform-oriented approach and lauded Sona for implementing a rationalised teacher transfer system through the newly introduced Teachers' Registry Portal.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.