Arunachal Guv calls for strict oversight of private educational institutions
Itanagar: Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) advised the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) to ensure transparent, merit-based admissions, strict monitoring of examinations and research standards, and full compliance with infrastructure norms in private institutions across the state.
The governor, during a meeting with APPEIRC chairman Tsering Naksang at Lok Bhavan here, said the commission must enforce robust quality control in accordance with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission and the state government to maintain academic credibility and standards in higher education institutions, an official statement said.
Parnaik stressed that the commission should regularly review the functioning of private institutions, ensure adherence to regulatory norms and hold them accountable for maintaining quality education.
He added that the commission should not hesitate to initiate corrective measures, including suspension of approvals or closure of institutions that repeatedly fail to meet national benchmarks and academic standards.
Such decisive oversight, the governor said, would play a crucial role in shaping the future of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh and ensure that students receive credible and competitive education aligned with national expectations.
During the meeting, the APPEIRC chairman briefed the governor on the activities and initiatives undertaken by the commission. The members also apprised him of several pending matters at the departmental level that require urgent attention.
Parnaik assured the delegation that the issues raised would be taken up with the concerned authorities and necessary discussions would be initiated to facilitate their timely resolution.
The chairman was accompanied by commission members Dr Limo Ete and Dr Joram Aniya, along with secretary Dr A K Tripathy.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.