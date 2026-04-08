NIMAS should emerge as global hub, says Arunachal Governor

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik said the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) has the potential to achieve greater national and international prominence.
During his visit to the campus in Dirang in West Kameng district on Tuesday, he urged the institute to work towards positioning the state firmly on the global mountaineering map.
The governor emphasised that the institute should aspire to attain a larger stature by opening its doors to mountaineering enthusiasts from across the country and exploring the possibility of allowing international mountaineers to participate in expeditions, an official statement said on Wednesday.
Expressing pride in the state's growing mountaineering legacy, Parnaik observed that Arunachal Pradesh has already produced 16 Mount Everest summiteers.
He encouraged the institute to build upon this achievement and continue nurturing the spirit of adventure and excellence among aspiring climbers.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.