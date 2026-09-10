Arunachal govt working to improve quality of schools: CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said his administration was working to improve the quality of government schools.
He said a task force has been constituted for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Khandu was speaking at the state-level golden jubilee meritorious students' awards ceremony here, where he felicitated 30 toppers from classes 3 to 12 for the academic session 2024-25.
"The government is laying more focus on ensuring proper infrastructure and adequate teachers," the chief minister said, adding that substantial recruitment of subject teachers through the State Public Service Commission had already been undertaken.
He also welcomed the rise in enrolment in government schools in the state in recent years, describing it as encouraging at a time when declining enrolment in government schools is a challenge across the country.
Around 840 students received the meritorious student award at various district levels.
Congratulating the achievers, the chief minister urged them to remain disciplined, focused and committed to excellence.
He also appreciated the support extended by parents, families, teachers and friends in the students' academic journey.
Referring to the state's tribal traditions, he urged students to preserve the culture of respecting parents, elders and teachers.
He also stressed the importance of sports alongside academics, saying physical activities were essential for the overall development of young people.
There are playgrounds in government schools across the state, he said.
Khandu said the government was creating multiple employment avenues for the youth in both government and private sectors, besides laying stress on entrepreneurship.
The chief minister also encouraged the state's youth to join the armed forces as officers.
He said the state's first Sainik School had been established at Pasighat, while the second was coming up at Tawang.
The chief minister said the government was also working with the Army to establish a structured coaching mechanism for selected Arunachal students to prepare for NDA and CDS examinations.
Sharing his personal experience, Khandu said he was himself a product of the government school system and understood its challenges.
He recalled studying at Government Gompa Middle School in Tawang and being part of its first batch after the institute was upgraded to a secondary school.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.