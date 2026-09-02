Arunachal Pradesh govt drafts inclusive roadmap to strengthen sports ecosystem and youth development

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh (PTI): The Arunachal Pradesh government is working on a roadmap to boost the sports ecosystem, aiming to strengthen institutional coordination and ensure judicious utilisation of resources, a state minister said.
Arunachal govt working on roadmap to boost sports ecosystem: Minister
Presiding over a review meeting here, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini on Tuesday held deliberations on a slew of proposed policy initiatives and youth-centric programmes.
The discussions focused on formulating a pragmatic implementation roadmap, strengthening institutional coordination, ensuring the judicious utilisation of resources, and establishing a robust monitoring mechanism to track progress on the ground, he said.
Jini said the new policy framework must be inclusive, accessible, and result-oriented, so that the youth across the state can benefit from professional training and holistic development.
"These forward-looking initiatives are envisioned to harness the immense potential of our youth, nurture their talents, and equip them with the confidence, discipline, and capabilities required to excel at the state, national and international levels," he said.
Arunachal Pradesh has been making rapid strides in the sports sector, standing firmly among the frontrunners in the northeastern region, the minister asserted.
"Our government aims to build a progressive ecosystem where local youth can pursue their aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the state's prosperity," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.