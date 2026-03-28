Arunachal Pradesh gov't to host job fair in 3 towns

Itanagar, Mar 28 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced that the state government will organise annual job fairs in three towns.
He said the initiative aims to create a direct platform for youth to explore career options and interact with recruiters across sectors.
"The Department of Youth Affairs is proud to present the Annual Job Fair, connecting our youth with employment, skill development, and career pathways," Khandu said in a social media post.
The job fair will be held in Bomdila on April 13, Itanagar on April 15, and Roing on April 17. The events will feature walk-in interviews, allowing job seekers to directly engage with companies and recruiters, officials said.
Khandu said the platform will help young people discover new career possibilities and access employment opportunities in a wide range of sectors.
The job fair is expected to cover diverse sectors, including manufacturing, IT, graphic design, marketing, hospitality and defence-related services, officials said.
(PTI)
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