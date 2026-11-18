Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday urged graduates of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) to contribute towards the vision of "Viksit Bharat@2047" while upholding constitutional values and fundamental duties, promoting scientific temper, protecting the environment and preserving the country's rich cultural heritage.

Addressing the 12th Convocation of NERIST at its campus in Nirjuli, the Governor expressed confidence that the institute would emerge as a leading centre of scientific and technological excellence in the Northeast.

He urged the graduating students to build with knowledge, lead with integrity, innovate with purpose and serve society with commitment.