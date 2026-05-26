Arunachal Governor urges law students to be driven by justice

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has urged law students to view law as a public trust dedicated to justice for common citizens and imbibe passion in their chosen profession.
Addressing students and faculty members during a visit to Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Jote, on Tuesday, the governor highlighted development such as digital courts, e-filing, virtual hearings, and a focus on constitutional rights and urged students to combine legal knowledge with empathy, ethics, and social sensitivity, an official report from Lok Bhavan said.
The legal sector has become essential and highly relevant in today's time, he said.
Parnaik emphasised that the college should focus on strengthening legal research, community legal outreach, technology-driven legal education, and ethical leadership to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.
He highlighted the importance of studies on constitutional governance, cyber laws, indigenous rights, environmental protection, border issues, and tribal rights, while encouraging active Legal Aid Cells and AI-assisted legal research.
Stressing discipline, integrity, and constitutional values, Parnaik expressed confidence that the institution would emerge as a beacon of justice, knowledge, and human dignity, inspiring future generations through quality legal education and public service.
Stating that the goal of law is justice, he emphasised that legal education carries the responsibility of promoting fairness, truth, and service to humanity. He urged the college to emerge as a leading hub of legal scholarship and public service in the North East, contributing to issues such as governance, customary law, indigenous rights, and environmental concerns.
Addressing faculty members, Parnaik emphasised academic excellence, innovative methods, research, mentorship, and institutional discipline, and urged the college community to uphold integrity, originality, and a commitment to excellence in legal education.
On the college campus, the governor said the quality and standard of infrastructure and maintenance need improvement. He urged the entire college fraternity, including students, to work together to create a cleaner, greener, and more academically vibrant campus environment.
Education commissioner Amjad Tak, Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College principal Dr Gijo George, Papum Pare deputy commissioner Lobsang Tsering, and Higher & Technical Education director Dr Milorai Modi were also present.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.