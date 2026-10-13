Arunachal governor Parnaik urges expansion of NCC network in remote, border areas

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday called for expanding the National Cadet Corps (NCC) network across remote and border areas of the state to empower rural and tribal youth through leadership and character-building programmes.
The governor made the remarks during a meeting with Brig Mayank Vaid, Group Commander of NCC Headquarters, Tezpur, who called on him at Lok Bhavan here, an official statement said.
Commending the NCC HQs for its outreach in the state, Parnaik lauded the dedication and active participation of Arunachal cadets in national events such as the Republic Day parade and the Prime Minister's rally. He emphasised that the organisation must continue to instil core values including discipline, patriotism, unity, and a spirit of public service among young people.
Stressing the need for broader inclusivity, the governor urged the NCC to establish more units in schools and colleges situated in far-flung regions.
Such an expansion, he said, would provide rural and tribal youth with essential opportunities for personal growth, confidence building, and leadership development.
To make the programmes more dynamic, the governor advocated for an increased focus on adventure activities, trekking, mountaineering, disaster management, environmental conservation, and national integration initiatives in coordination with the Indian Army and security forces.
Parnaik further underscored the necessity of upgrading training infrastructure, deploying qualified instructors, providing adequate equipment, and organising regular camps.
Integrating robust physical fitness routines, personality development modules, and structured career guidance into NCC curricula would effectively prepare cadets for careers in the Armed Forces, Agniveer opportunities, and other public services, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.