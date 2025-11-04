Arunachal Governor stresses on quality education, accountability in private institutions

Governor KT Parnaik has called on the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) to ensure that private educational institutions in the state deliver quality education and strictly adhere to established norms and standards.

During a meeting with APPEIRC chairman Tsering Naksang at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, the governor emphasised that the commission must function as a transparent and accountable body committed to maintaining academic excellence and equity across all institutions.

Naksang presented the commission’s annual report for 2024–25 and briefed the governor on its activities and initiatives.

“The commission must set and periodically review benchmarks for quality education, covering curriculum design, teaching standards, research output, infrastructure, and student welfare,” Governor Parnaik said.