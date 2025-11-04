Arunachal Governor stresses on quality education, accountability in private institutions

Governor KT Parnaik has called on the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) to ensure that private educational institutions in the state deliver quality education and strictly adhere to established norms and standards.
During a meeting with APPEIRC chairman Tsering Naksang at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, the governor emphasised that the commission must function as a transparent and accountable body committed to maintaining academic excellence and equity across all institutions.
Naksang presented the commission’s annual report for 2024–25 and briefed the governor on its activities and initiatives.
“The commission must set and periodically review benchmarks for quality education, covering curriculum design, teaching standards, research output, infrastructure, and student welfare,” Governor Parnaik said.
He underscored the need for the commission to ensure that all educational institutions meet national and global standards through a robust framework of accreditation, inspections, and performance audits, while also promoting innovation, inclusivity, and employability.
Highlighting the role of education in state development, the governor urged the commission to take up projects in fields such as education, sports, and socio-cultural initiatives that contribute to Arunachal Pradesh’s growth.
“The commission should align educational outcomes with the nation’s developmental priorities, with special focus on skill-based learning, innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy in contributing towards Viksit Bharat@2047,” he said.
Governor Parnaik added that fostering partnerships between academia, industry, and government would help bridge the gap between education and employability, preparing youth to become drivers of growth and social transformation.
APPEIRC members Dr Limo Ete and Dr Joram Aniya, along with secretary Dr AK Tripathy, were also present at the meeting.