A Lok Bhavan official said that encouraging the students to make the most of their exposure, the Governor advised them to remain curious, ask questions and develop a keen interest in learning about the people, places and institutions they visit.

He emphasised that knowledge gained through such experiences should complement classroom education and broaden their understanding of the country.

Governor Parnaik urged them to build self-confidence, develop communication skills, nurture their talents and prepare themselves to face future challenges with courage and determination.