Arunachal Governor asks students to stay rooted in tradition while embracing innovation

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Sunday urged students to remain deeply rooted in their traditions and cultural identity while embracing innovation, new ideas and experiences with an open mind, stressing the importance of striking a balance between preserving heritage and adapting to a rapidly changing world.
The Governor on Sunday visited Abotani Vidya Niketan at Pachin Colony in Naharlagun and celebrated his birthday with the students, teachers and staff of the institution.
Interacting with the students, Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) shared valuable life lessons and encouraged them to make the most of their educational journey.
Emphasising the importance of education and discipline, he advised the students to cultivate a habit of continuous learning, curiosity and self-discipline. He said that true success is built not only on academic excellence but also on good character, integrity and a strong sense of responsibility.
Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) reminded them that even small acts of kindness, compassion and service can create a positive impact on society and contribute to nation-building.
Highlighting the importance of holistic development, the Governor urged the students to adopt the guiding motto, “mentally alert, physically strong, and morally straight”.
He encouraged them to respect their parents, teachers and cultural heritage, noting that these values provide a strong foundation for personal growth and responsible citizenship.
The Governor, who presented sports items to the students, also stressed the importance of maintaining good health and leading a disciplined lifestyle. He encouraged the students to stay physically active, avoid harmful habits, and channel their talents and energy towards constructive pursuits and service to society.
He noted that healthy, confident and socially conscious young people are the nation's greatest assets.
Deeply impressed by the discipline, enthusiasm and impressive turnout of the students, the Governor announced that he would facilitate coaching and mentoring for Sainik School aspirants through Indian Army units in the state.
He also announced the establishment of an Advanced Learning Centre and the provision of books to enrich the school library and promote learning.
The students captivated the audience with a vibrant cultural programme, beautifully reflecting Arunachal Pradesh's rich heritage and traditions, followed by an inspiring yoga demonstration that highlighted discipline, harmony and well-being.
Reinforcing his commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability, the Governor also participated in a plantation programme along with the teachers and students. He encouraged the young learners to become ambassadors for environmental protection and develop a lifelong commitment to preserving nature.
Abotani Vidya Niketan is managed by the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti under the aegis of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.