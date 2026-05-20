Arunachal Education minister stresses quality infrastructure, timely completion of projects

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P D Sona on Tuesday stressed maximum utilisation of central funds, creation of high-standard infrastructure and timely completion of projects under RUSA and PM-USHA schemes for strengthening higher education in the state.
Chairing the ninth meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council (APSHEC) here, Sona thanked the Union Ministry of Education for financing key infrastructure projects in higher education institutions under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA).
Describing Arunachal Pradesh as a resource-crunch state, the minister emphasised the need for economical utilisation of funds while ensuring quality and quantity in project execution, officials said.
He also called for constant monitoring and timely completion of all RUSA and PM-USHA projects being implemented in the state.
Sona said that, as per government directions, all new projects would be assigned to a single executing agency, the Public Works Department (PWD), to maintain uniformity in infrastructure development.
Earlier, director of higher and technical education Dr Milorai Modi, who is also the state project director (RUSA/PM-USHA), highlighted the role of APSHEC in the implementation of the schemes and said the statutory body plays a vital role in the holistic growth and development of higher education in the state.
The director urged council members to provide valuable suggestions for further development of the sector.
State nodal officer for RUSA/PM-USHA Minto Ete, presented a detailed report on action taken on decisions made in previous meetings and the status of ongoing projects under the schemes.
State Education Commissioner Amjad Tak advised the council to provide constant guidance to ensure higher and technical education in the state continue moving in the right direction.
He also stressed the need for obtaining land allotment and land possession certificates for all higher education institutions at the earliest and called upon stakeholders to remain proactive in the implementation of key projects.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.