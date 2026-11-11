Arunachal Dy CM urges students to seize educational opportunities and shape state's future

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday urged students to make the best use of the educational opportunities and facilities available to them and take responsibility for shaping the future of the state.
Recalling the challenges he faced during his own student days, when access to transportation and basic amenities was limited, Mein urged the younger generation to appreciate and make the most of the opportunities available to them today.
Addressing the 37th Annual College Day celebration of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) at Tezu, the Deputy CM said nurturing young minds through education was essential for building a stronger and more prosperous future for Arunachal Pradesh. He encouraged students to understand their responsibilities as citizens, place the interests of the nation above all else and actively contribute to the development of the state.
Emphasising that the future of Arunachal Pradesh rests with its youth, the Deputy CM said their commitment, dedication and active participation would be crucial in taking the state forward. Mein also highlighted the emerging development opportunities in the Lohit region, particularly in the sectors of hydropower, road connectivity and tourism.
Referring to the proposed hydropower projects and ongoing infrastructure development initiatives, he said these projects would significantly strengthen the region's economic growth prospects and create new opportunities for local people.
The Deputy CM also underscored the tourism potential of the Parshuram Kund area and its surrounding regions. He said improved road connectivity and the development of tourism-related infrastructure, including hotels, resorts and restaurants, could generate employment and livelihood opportunities while giving a boost to the local economy.
On the occasion, Mein inaugurated the newly constructed library building of the college.
The new library building is expected to strengthen the institution's academic infrastructure and provide students with an improved environment for reading, research and independent learning.
Established on October 27, 1986, Indira Gandhi Government College, located at Tezu, the headquarters of Lohit district, has completed 40 years of its academic journey.
Over the years, the institution has emerged as an important centre of higher education in eastern Arunachal Pradesh. It currently has 2,904 students enrolled in the 2026–27 academic session across the Arts, Science and Commerce streams.
Affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the college has also been accorded Star College status by the Department of Biotechnology under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology in recognition of its academic and research activities.
Among those present at the celebration were Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, Tezu MLA and Advisor to the Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Mohesh Chai, Lohit Deputy Commissioner Kesang D. Ngurup and IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megualong, along with faculty members, students and others.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.