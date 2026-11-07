Arunachal Deputy CM calls for stronger focus on teacher training

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday stressed the need to strengthen the state's educational ecosystem through quality teacher training, capacity building and skill development, saying educated, skilled and empowered young people are vital for building a stronger state.
Inaugurating the Utkarsh Bhawan â€“ State Training and Development Centre, along with the multipurpose hall and academic block of Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti at Naharlagun near here, Mein said the new facilities would provide dedicated infrastructure for teachers' training, academic development, leadership programmes and capacity building, helping improve the standard of education across the state.
He also flagged off a bus for Saraswati Vidya Niketan at Mahadevpur in Namsai district to support the institution's educational activities and facilitate better access for students.
Recalling the pioneers who laid the foundation of educational development in the state, the deputy chief minister acknowledged their dedication, hard work and sacrifices in taking education to communities, particularly in remote interior and border areas.
He said education should go beyond classroom learning and equip young people with practical skills, promote entrepreneurship and prepare them to contribute to the state's development.
Mein also emphasised the importance of preserving the rich indigenous culture, traditions and heritage of the state and passing them on to future generations.
The Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, established in 1994, is associated with Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan and has been working to expand educational opportunities, particularly in rural, remote and underserved areas of the state.
Its initiatives have focused on combining formal education with moral values, cultural awareness and practical learning, while also strengthening the professional capabilities of teachers through training and academic programmes.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.