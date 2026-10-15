Arunachal Govt Jobs: CM Khandu hands over appointment orders to 21 assistant professors

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday handed over appointment letters and posting orders to 21 assistant professors, urging them to join their assigned government colleges without delay as the academic session was already underway.
Khandu said the government had expedited the process to fill vacant teaching posts and ensure that students did not suffer due to a shortage of faculty, an official statement said.
He said the appointments reflected the government's commitment to fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment.
"We hurriedly called for giving away the appointment letters along with posting places to all successful assistant professors because we cannot delay the process as we are already in the middle of the academic session," he said, stressing the need for immediate joining.
Congratulating the selected candidates, Khandu said he had sought to provide every government job aspirant with a level playing field based purely on merit since assuming office.
He credited the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for their role in the recruitment process.
Emphasising the importance of teaching, the chief minister said human resources, rather than infrastructure alone, were the real measure of development.
Teachers played a crucial role in shaping the state's human resources and preparing future citizens, he added.
Khandu urged the newly appointed assistant professors to discharge their duties with the same dedication and hard work that had helped them succeed in the recruitment examination.
"You on your own chose this profession, prepared for it and appeared for the examination. You worked hard to achieve success. Now it's your turn to do justice to what you have chosen," he told the appointees.
According to officials, the APPSC advertised the posts on January 22 and conducted viva voce examinations for the 21 vacancies on August 18 and 19. The results were declared on August 19.
A total of 263 applications were received for the posts across five subjects. Of these, 66 candidates were shortlisted for interviews, and 21 were selected, officials said.
Mathematics and Chemistry accounted for six appointments each, followed by Physics with five. Anthropology and Sociology had two appointees each.
Sociology received the highest number of applications, with 86 candidates competing for two posts, followed by Anthropology with 32 applications. Chemistry received 50 applications, Physics 48 and Mathematics 47, officials added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.