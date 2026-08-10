Arunachal CM inaugurates NCC Academy, calls for disciplined youth

Itanagar, Aug 10 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that the newly constructed NCC Academy Complex in East Siang district of the state, along with the Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme and an upcoming Indian Army-led mentorship programme, will create a stronger ecosystem to prepare the state's youth for leadership and careers in the Armed Forces.
Inaugurating the facility at Pasight, Khandu said the Academy would provide young cadets with opportunities to develop discipline, leadership, physical fitness, patriotism and a spirit of service, an official statement said here.
"The youth are the greatest strength of Arunachal Pradesh. Our responsibility is not merely to provide them education and employment opportunities, but also to build their character and instil in them the values of discipline, responsibility and service," he said.
The chief minister said the state government has launched the Chief Minister's Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme to encourage more Arunachali youth to join the Armed Forces as officers.
Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to Arunachali students studying in eight notified Sainik Schools and the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, he added.
He said an Indian Army-led officer-level coaching-cum-mentorship programme for Arunachal students would begin soon. The initiative will provide guidance to youngsters aspiring to join Sainik and Military Schools and eventually become officers in the Armed Forces.
"I see the NCC Academy, the Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme and the Indian Army-led mentorship programme as complementary initiatives. Together creating a stronger ecosystem for discipline, leadership, military education and national service," Khandu said.
He urged NCC cadets to look beyond conventional career options and aspire to leadership positions in the Armed Forces.
Recalling the NCC's role in shaping generations of young Indians, he said Arunachal Pradesh, as a strategically important frontier state, would benefit greatly from a stronger NCC network.
Khandu expressed confidence that the Pasighat Academy would emerge as a major training centre for NCC cadets from Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast, with modern facilities and opportunities to interact with trained Armed Forces personnel.
The chief minister also cautioned youngsters about the responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media.
He said AI has the potential to transform education, employment and communication, but young people must understand its limitations and use it responsibly.
"Technology is a powerful tool. Artificial Intelligence can open up tremendous opportunities for our youth, but we must also understand its limitations and use it responsibly," he said.
Khandu urged cadets to use social media positively, stay alert against misinformation and cyber risks, and learn to distinguish reliable information from misleading content.
He said the discipline and critical thinking developed through NCC training were particularly important in the digital age.
The chief minister stressed that technology should help young people realise their potential and should not become a distraction from education, physical fitness, personal development and social responsibility.
Highlighting the role of youth in nation-building, he said the goal of a developed India could not be achieved without the development of Arunachal Pradesh and its young population.
"Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without a Viksit Arunachal, and a Viksit Arunachal cannot be built without empowered, disciplined and responsible youth," he said.
He said the state government would continue to support opportunities for young people in education, sports, skill development, entrepreneurship and leadership, while encouraging them to explore careers in the Armed Forces and other national services.
Khandu congratulated the NCC authorities, government departments and agencies involved in establishing the academy and expressed confidence that it would grow into a centre of excellence for youth development.
He also called upon parents, educational institutions and society to encourage more youngsters to join the NCC and benefit from its training, discipline and values. PTI UPL UPL RG