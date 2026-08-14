Arunachal CM honours Himalayan University VC at Northeast VCs' roundtable

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu honoured Himalayan University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Prakash Divakaran for his contribution to higher education at a roundtable of vice-chancellors from the Northeast held in Pasighat on August 13.

The meeting brought together university leaders to discuss issues concerning higher education in the region, with discussions focusing on innovation, institutional collaboration and skill development.

Divakaran was recognised for his academic contribution and leadership at Himalayan University. The university is based in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and has programmes across areas including education, management, engineering, sciences and humanities.

The roundtable provided a platform for vice-chancellors to exchange views on strengthening higher education institutions in the Northeast and improving their links with emerging skills and innovation.

Divakaran has previously been involved in academic and community initiatives through Himalayan University. In 2025, he inaugurated a literacy awareness campaign conducted by the university's Department of Education and National Service Scheme at Jollang village. The initiative involved student volunteers working with residents on basic education and literacy.

The recognition also follows an Iconic Leadership in Higher Education-2026 award conferred on Divakaran earlier this year at an Education Leadership Summit.

The Pasighat roundtable comes amid efforts by higher education institutions in the Northeast to strengthen academic cooperation and align university education with skills, research and employment needs.