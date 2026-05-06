Arunachal CM highlights education reforms, cultural unity and youth empowerment

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has underscored the crucial role of universities as bridges connecting academic knowledge with grassroots realities.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ninth edition of Arunachal Panorama, the flagship cultural and youth festival of Rajiv Gandhi University, the Chief Minister on Tuesday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to transformative reforms in the education sector.
Referring to the implementation of the National Education Policy, he highlighted the ongoing Mission Shikshit Arunachal, which focuses on strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, improving performance at the secondary level, and integrating skill development into the broader education system.
Khandu said that the state government has made significant investments in upgrading schools, constructing hostels, and rationalising educational infrastructure, with an emphasis on enhancing quality rather than merely expanding quantity.
Addressing a vibrant gathering of students, faculty members, and dignitaries, the Chief Minister described Arunachal Panorama as a dynamic and evolving platform that celebrates the state's rich cultural diversity while fostering unity among its many tribes and communities.
Recalling its inception in 2006 under the leadership of former Vice-Chancellor Atul Sharma, CM Khandu praised the university for sustaining the festival as a meaningful tradition that showcases the cultural expressions of Arunachal Pradesh's numerous tribes and sub-tribes.
Highlighting the cultural performances presented during the event, including a fusion of traditional dances, the Chief Minister commended the students, artists, and mentors for their creativity, dedication, and collaborative spirit.
He noted that while the state is home to more than 26 major tribes, platforms like Arunachal Panorama help present this vast diversity in a cohesive and engaging manner, especially for the younger generation.
Reflecting on the journey of Rajiv Gandhi University since its establishment in 1984, the Chief Minister said that the institution has played a pivotal role in shaping the state's human resources.
He added that alumni of the university have made significant contributions across sectors such as governance, politics, business, technology, and public service.
Expressing confidence in the current generation, CM Khandu said that students would carry this legacy forward, particularly in alignment with the national vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and the goal of a developed Arunachal Pradesh.
Emphasising the changing dynamics of education in the modern era, he noted that academic learning alone is no longer sufficient.
He stressed the equal importance of sports, co-curricular activities, and technological adaptability, especially in an era driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Advising students to embrace technology responsibly, he cautioned against overdependence, warning that it could weaken critical thinking and independent knowledge-building.
Encouraging entrepreneurship, CM Khandu highlighted initiatives such as the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park, which offers incubation, mentorship, and financial support to aspiring entrepreneurs.
He said that the state has emerged as one of the better-performing regions in the startup ecosystem and emphasised the need for youth to transition from job seekers to job creators.
The Chief Minister also spoke about plans to increase participation of Arunachali youth in the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces through structured training programmes, scholarships, and institutional collaborations.
In addition, he highlighted ongoing infrastructure and development initiatives, including the establishment of new science centres and colleges, as well as improvements in university facilities across the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.