Arunachal CM announces creative economy programme, ‘mini NITI Aayog’ to boost startups, investment



Started in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, APEDP has helped launch more than 150 startups, the Chief Minister said. Arunachal Pradesh was among the top three States in the National Startup Ranking Framework on the occasion of 10 years of Startup India, and the only Northeast State to be so recognised, he noted.

Intake under the programme has been doubled from 50 to 100 startups, and seed money has been raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. The roughly 100 Cohort 5 entrepreneurs will undergo a nine-month incubation at the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP), with mentorship from reputed institutions including IIM.