Arunachal cabinet approves recruitment reforms in technical education

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved a series of measures to strengthen technical education, improve healthcare delivery and expand support services for women in distress. The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, October 11, and cover recruitment rules for government technical institutions, staffing for a women's helpline, food safety enforcement and changes to the pay structure of healthcare employees.

One of the key decisions is the approval of uniform recruitment rules for 12 categories of teaching and technical posts in government engineering and polytechnic colleges. The rules have been framed in accordance with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Regulations, 2019, with the aim of ensuring transparency, consistency and merit-based appointments across technical education institutions.

The posts covered by the new rules include principals, professors, associate professors, assistant professors, workshop superintendents, assistant librarians, laboratory assistants, senior technical assistants, system analysts and heads of departments. The move is expected to establish a standardised recruitment framework for these positions across the state's government engineering and polytechnic colleges.