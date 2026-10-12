Arunachal cabinet approves recruitment reforms in technical education

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has approved a series of measures to strengthen technical education, improve healthcare delivery and expand support services for women in distress. The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, October 11, and cover recruitment rules for government technical institutions, staffing for a women's helpline, food safety enforcement and changes to the pay structure of healthcare employees.
One of the key decisions is the approval of uniform recruitment rules for 12 categories of teaching and technical posts in government engineering and polytechnic colleges. The rules have been framed in accordance with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Regulations, 2019, with the aim of ensuring transparency, consistency and merit-based appointments across technical education institutions.
The posts covered by the new rules include principals, professors, associate professors, assistant professors, workshop superintendents, assistant librarians, laboratory assistants, senior technical assistants, system analysts and heads of departments. The move is expected to establish a standardised recruitment framework for these positions across the state's government engineering and polytechnic colleges.
20 posts approved for Women Helpline-181
The Cabinet also sanctioned 20 posts to operationalise the Women Helpline-181 scheme under Mission Shakti. The toll-free service is intended to provide round-the-clock assistance to women facing distress or requiring urgent support.
The helpline will connect women with essential services, including medical assistance, shelter, legal aid, counselling and emotional support. The creation of these posts is aimed at strengthening the workforce required to operate the service and improve access to assistance for women who need help.
In another decision related to public safety, the Cabinet approved five posts for Food Safety Officers under the Group B, Gazetted Non-Ministerial category. The recruitment is intended to address staff shortages and strengthen food safety monitoring and enforcement across the state.
Healthcare employees to receive revised grade pay
The Cabinet approved an enhancement in grade pay for various categories of employees working under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) in the Health and Family Welfare Department.
The measure seeks to address pay-parity concerns among employees, improve staff morale and strengthen services related to patient care and rehabilitation. The decision forms part of the state's efforts to improve healthcare delivery by addressing administrative and staffing-related issues.
The Cabinet also approved the renaming of three educational institutions in recognition of individuals associated with the state's history and public life.
Government College in Seppa will be renamed Donglo Sonam Government College, Wessang. Government Higher Secondary School in Daporijo will be renamed Lt Punji Mara Government Higher Secondary School, Daporijo, while Government Model Degree College in Daporijo will be renamed Popak Bage Government Model Degree College, Reempu Yorlo.
The decisions span education, healthcare, women's support services and food safety, with the state government seeking to standardise recruitment, address staffing requirements and strengthen public service delivery across Arunachal Pradesh.