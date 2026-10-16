Arunachal board recommended 5,836 candidates for govt jobs through 38 exams since 2019: CM

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has recommended 5,836 candidates for appointment through 38 examinations since 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday, highlighting the board's role in making government recruitment more transparent and merit-based.
In a video message shared on social media, Khandu said the board was established in 2018 to provide an institutional framework for fair recruitment to Group C and D posts, ensuring that young aspirants get a level playing field and that selection is based on merit rather than other considerations.
"Government recruitment is not just about exams and vacancies. Behind every exam is the hard work of a youth. Behind every vacancy is the hope of a family," the chief minister said in a post on X, explaining the idea behind the creation of the board.
He acknowledged that the 2020 cash-for-job episode had been a difficult period for the state's youth and said lessons learnt from that chapter had prompted efforts to make the recruitment process more structured, transparent and rigorous.
According to the chief minister, the APSSB has since expanded its examination system to cover a range of recruitment tests, including the Combined Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, Common Graduate Level Examination, Non-Ministerial Technical Examination, and Common Higher Secondary Level and Secondary Level Examinations.
The board has also received ISO certification for its recruitment system, which the chief minister said reflects its emphasis on fairness, transparency and merit-based selection.
Sharing the figures, Khandu said the board had conducted 38 examinations and recommended 5,836 candidates for recruitment between 2019 and September 2026.
"Our commitment is to provide a level playing field for every aspirant and a recruitment system built on merit, integrity and public trust," Khandu said in his post.
Describing the board's journey from its establishment to its present role, the chief minister said an institution that began with the objective of ensuring fairness in recruitment was increasingly becoming a pathway to careers for thousands of young people in the state.
"One decade, one faith," he said, underlining the need to sustain public confidence in the recruitment system.
The APSSB was constituted under the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Act, 2018, to conduct examinations and select candidates for subordinate services and Group C posts in government departments and other state organisations.
Its recruitment process came under scrutiny in February 2020 after alleged irregularities in the lower divisional clerk and junior secretariat assistant examination triggered a police investigation.
The Special Investigation Cell of the state police later filed a chargesheet against 19 people allegedly involved in the case.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.