Arunachal board recommended 5,836 candidates for govt jobs through 38 exams since 2019: CM

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has recommended 5,836 candidates for appointment through 38 examinations since 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday, highlighting the board's role in making government recruitment more transparent and merit-based.

In a video message shared on social media, Khandu said the board was established in 2018 to provide an institutional framework for fair recruitment to Group C and D posts, ensuring that young aspirants get a level playing field and that selection is based on merit rather than other considerations.

"Government recruitment is not just about exams and vacancies. Behind every exam is the hard work of a youth. Behind every vacancy is the hope of a family," the chief minister said in a post on X, explaining the idea behind the creation of the board.