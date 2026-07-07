Rural education struggles take centre stage in new movie Arulvaan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Actor Suriya Sivakumar launched the trailer of Tamil-language emotional drama 'Arulvaan', starring Arulnithi Tamilarasu, offering a glimpse into a story where justice clashes with vengeance as a child from a small village strives to pursue education in the city.

Directed by Ganesh Vinayakan, the movie also stars Aarav, Ramya Pandian, Krithika Balasubramanian, Kaali Venkat, VTV Ganesh and John Vijay in the lead roles.

Actor Suriya shared the trailer on his X handle. The video begins with Krithika expressing her wish to study, which receives support from his parents and community in the hope of regaining the lost respect through education. After consulting a teacher from a neighbouring village, Krithika approaches the district collector, who helps her overcome challenges with Aarav's support as she continues her education.

While sharing the trailer, Suriya extended his best wishes to the team of Arulvaan for the success.