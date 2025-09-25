Artificial rains in Delhi? IIT Kanpur leads cloud seeding project to curb pollution

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted approval to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to carry out cloud seeding operations over Delhi between October 1 and November 30, 2025.

The project will use VT-IIT, a Cessna 206H aircraft, to attempt artificial rain in the capital, said a report by The New Indian Express.

How the trials will be conducted

According to officials, the flights will operate under visual flight rules (VFR), with prior clearance from air traffic control and coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Pilots must hold valid licences, up-to-date medical certification, and prior experience in such operations.

The guidelines also specify that aircraft must avoid restricted airspace, aerial photography will not be allowed, and foreign crew will not be involved.

Delhi’s first attempt at artificial rain

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the aircraft will be on standby, ready to fly once weather conditions permit.

“As soon as weather and scientific parameters are favourable, we will conduct cloud seeding trials in Delhi, first time in India, to provide immediate relief from pollution,” he said.

The initiative aims to generate artificial rainfall that could help suppress particulate matter during the city’s most polluted months. Air quality in October and November typically worsens due to stubble burning, Diwali firecrackers, and meteorological conditions that trap pollutants near the ground.

IIT Kanpur had previously received approval for trials in July this year, but those were postponed after experts concluded that the atmospheric conditions were not suitable, added TNIE.