Artificial Intelligence (AI): 70 years in the making

In late November 2022, the world's first generative AI chatbot was released to the public, marketed as a revolutionary technology and the next great leap in human advancement. Within just two months of its launch, ChatGPT crossed 100 million active users, one of the most rapid technology adoption rates in history. Today, an estimated 1.5 to 2 billion people globally use generative AI in some form.

For anyone witnessing this development from the periphery of the tech world, artificial intelligence may appear to have emerged out of nowhere. A technology that entered public consciousness less than six years ago has now become the go-to assistant for work, education, creativity, communication, and information. But the vision of artificial intelligence is nearly 70 years in the making.

"We're wired for linear thinking. So exponential growth always feels like it came out of nowhere," says Ashwin Vasudevan, founder and CEO of Migratex and co-founder of Hectae Analytics and Software Solutions.

Yet the pace of AI's rise surprised even people working in technology, including Vasudevan himself.

"Before ChatGPT, I genuinely believed we were still at least two decades away from large-scale AI adoption. I expected progress to continue, but mostly in the background through specialised applications. I was very wrong. I underestimated how quickly advances in computing power, data, and model architecture would converge,” he added.