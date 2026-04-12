Artemis II crew extracted from spacecraft, undergoes medical evaluation

Washington DC: All the Artemis II crew have now been extracted after the splashdown, and will then be escorted to the medical bay, NASA stated on Friday (local time).

As of now, they are on the USS John P Murtha and will go through post-mission medical evaluations.

In a post on X, NASA stated, "All four of the Artemis II astronauts have been successfully extracted from the Orion spacecraft following splashdown and are now on the USS John P. Murtha. Next up, they will be escorted to the medical bay where they will undergo post-mission medical evaluations."