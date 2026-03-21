Art teacher gives Malayalam letters a calligraphy lift

KANNUR: Thankaraj V V, a resident of Kozhummal in Kannur district, has created more than 1,000 calligraphy designs in Malayalam, showcasing his passion for the art form. Along with producing a large number of works, he has also been actively experimenting with new designs and patterns in calligraphy, focusing on the Malayalam language.
Thankaraj, alias Thankaraj Kozhummal, works as a drawing teacher at Payyanur’s GHSS Vayakkara and his art background has helped him use his knowledge to create more innovative calligraphy works. A major turning point in Thankaraj’s artistic journey came in 2021 when he attended an art camp held in Thiruvananthapuram, organised by Vidyarangam Kala Sahithya Vedi.
During the camp, he met renowned calligraphy artist Narayana Bhattathiri, whose guidance inspired him to take calligraphy more seriously. And Thankaraj began making calligraphy an important part of his artistic career.
“I first learnt about the different tools and techniques used in calligraphy after I attended the camp and began experimenting with them to create unique designs,” Thankaraj said.
He shares his calligraphy work regularly on social media.
“Over time, my works started gaining attention. Some people even approached me to design magazine covers and for other creative works,” he said.
Gradually, his passion for Malayalam calligraphy earned wider recognition, beyond his own school. And several other schools became interested in the art form he was promoting. Struck by his creative works and unique designs, many educational institutions approached him with requests to introduce students to the beauty of Malayalam calligraphy.
Thankaraj’s works have been showcased at several festivals and public events, gaining appreciation from art lovers and enthusiasts. His creations were displayed at the Cheongju Jikji and Hunminjeongeum International Calligraphy Exhibition held in South Korea in 2024 and at the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala for the past three years.
Besides teaching students the basics of calligraphy, Thankaraj said he has conducted a few workshops too as the art form needs wider recognition in Kerala. One of the main challenges in practising calligraphy is the unavailability of certain tools and inks in the local market, forcing him to depend on digital platforms to purchase them, he added.
The story is reported by Jithul Narayanan of The New Indian Express