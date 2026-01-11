Art of the matter

Art once again found itself at the centre of a controversy in Kerala, reigniting debates on censorship, religious sentiments, and the limits of creative freedom.

One such debate is over an artwork by Tom Vattakuzhy that was displayed at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The painting, which drew inspiration from the ‘Last Supper’, was themed on the WW I era execution of Mata Hari.

Last weekend, the work was removed from the Biennale after Christian groups raised a protest, terming the work hurtful to religious sentiments.

In another instance, a lottery ticket featuring an artwork from the Lalithakala Akademi also triggered backlash from Hindu groups that alleged that the image depicted “menstrual blood falling on a Shivling”.

Responding to the criticism, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries clarified that, “Hundreds of paintings from the Lalithakala Akademi have been printed in lottery tickets. Since the said painting is an abstract one, no specific definition can be given to it”. The statement urged the public to refrain from misinterpretations of the artwork.

Here are some views on the art-versus-religion debate:

‘Offend religious sentiments’

Such works of art, which distort the Last Supper, which believers consider sacred, offend religious sentiments. The painter’s theme, the dinner before the execution of Mata Hari, the dancer, is an example of the excellence of the nuns’ service, who comforted her as she faced death. But by depicting the scene in a distorted manner, the artist is not doing justice to the theme.

Fr Michael Pulikkal, KCBC secretary, in a statement