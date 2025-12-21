Art of the crest

The Messi mess definitely did not take us by total surprise. For we, the citizens of this country, have witnessed far worse. We are a nation of hotheads.

We can riot and wreak havoc at the drop of a hat and when we do, we become such a formidable force of destruction that no superhero plot can compare.

Our busy streets can become World War model battlegrounds and hitherto harmless stones and sticks cluttering our roadsides can turn into lethal missiles.

How else can one vent out pent up frustrations from a lifetime of trying to adjust to the glaring faults in our system? Now, combine that anger with a sport that consumes the world and the Messi visit fiasco can be easily understood.